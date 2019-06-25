New school for children with special educational needs officially opens

A school for children with special educational needs (SEN) officially opened its doors on June 14, 2019.

Mountfield Heath School in Robertsbridge, celebrated the occasion with a high tea opening ceremony attended by Huw Merriman MP; Richard Power, managing director of education; school staff, parents, local residents and educational professionals.

The school, on Vinehall Road, operates out of a newly-refurbished setting within spacious grounds, inclusive of spaces for both outdoor and large classroom learning. High specification IT resources, designated therapeutic areas and plenty of room for creative learning will ensure the school is fully prepared to support children facing the challenges of special educational needs.

READ MORE:

• Robertsbridge family’s High Court challenge for special education funding

• Southern Water to pay out £126m after investigation finds ‘serious failures’

• READERS’ PICTURES: Steam train travels through Sussex

Mountfield Heath School welcomes boys and girls between the ages of five and 11 years old with a range of social, emotional and mental health needs, and is led by a highly-specialist team of professionals who are committed to providing a caring, structured learning environment to enable each child to reach their potential.

Mountfield Health School has already developed a reputation for building robust support packages catered to each individual child’s specific learning requirements.

Children attending the school can present with very complex needs, communication difficulties and associated challenging behaviours. The school has adopted a creative approach to learning, which aids the pupils’ transition from an often difficult relationship with education settings in the past, into an environment where they can thrive.

Headteacher Lyndsey Jeffries said: “It is our job to ensure that our children develop confidence within themselves and we celebrate every success. Through personalised learning and removal of barriers it is our belief that every child can succeed and experience a positive, safe, healthy, appropriately challenging and happy education.”

Mr Merriman said: “I was delighted to be invited to officially open Mountfield Heath School. It was really good to see this former village primary school completely refurbished and given a new lease of life as a school for children with special educational needs.

“I know from my work as an officer of the All Party Parliamentary Group on Autism that there is a wide range of learning needs that need to be met within our educational system and there will always be children for whom main stream education will not work. Therefore schools like Mountfield Heath are extremely important in providing specialist provision to help each child in its care to thrive, grow and learn. It was really inspiring to meet their team of dedicated and highly-skilled staff who clearly love their work and share the same ambition of ensuring each pupil in their care reaches their full potential.”