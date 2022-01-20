New supermarket to be built in Hastings area - despite Tesco’s objections

Developers Danescroft have been given the green light to start building a new Aldi store, a community centre, and 151 new homes at Ashdown House, the former Department for Work and Pensions’ office buildings, on Sedlescombe Road North.

A spokesperson for Aldi said its new store would create up to 50 jobs in the local area, and it would provide an update on its planned opening date “in due course”. The German-based discount supermarket chain already has two stores in the Hastings area - one in Rye Road, Hastings, and another in Bexhill Road, St Leonards, which opened in September 2020. It also has a supermarket in London Road, Bexhill.

Have you read? Electric Palace cinema in Hastings Old Town saved from closure

Hastings Borough Council gave permission for the major development yesterday (January 19). Despite the size of the scheme, the public response was relatively muted - with only 18 public comments on the proposals, according to the planning report. Of these, 14 were objections, including one from Tesco. The supermarket chain’s concerns related to the new Aldi building and planning policies surrounding out of town stores. Other objectors were worried about the impact of the development on local infrastructure, in particular traffic on Sedlescombe Road North and Harrow Lane.

Have you read? Rye police officer qualifies to take the helm of lifeboat

The scheme’s conflicts with local planning policy included the fact that only 17 (or 11%) of the 151 new homes would be “affordable properties”. According to the applicants, this was due to the viability of the site being diminished by the high cost of demolition and other site constraints. The 17 “affordable homes” are to be rented flats, which are to be taken on by a registered social housing provider. This provider will also take ownership of the community centre building. Ashdown House, which was built in the 1960s, will be demolished to make way for the housing development.

Have you read? Take a look inside new Hastings chocolate shop

Hastings Borough Council has set a target to provide 500 new “affordable” rental properties in the town between 2022/23 and 2026/27. It says it will achieve this by working with developers and social housing providers, and acquiring and developing its own properties.

1. How the new Aldi store might look in St Leonards. Pic: Daniel Graves Photography. Photo Sales

2. Proposed layout of the redevelopment of the Ashdown House site Photo Sales

3. Ashdown House site in Harrow Lane, St Leonards. SUS-210917-114951001 Photo Sales

4. The old Hastings/St Leonards Civil Service Sports Club in Harrow Lane, next to the Ashdown House site. SUS-210917-114938001 Photo Sales