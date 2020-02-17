New vegan restaurant and lounge bar set to open in Hastings Old Town next month

A new vegan restaurant offering burgers, hotdogs and even doner kebabs opens its doors in Hastings Old Town on March 7.

The Hempist will be opening on the seafront at 3 Marine Parade close to the Albion pub.

New Vegan restaurant in Old Town 2 SUS-200216-152350001

It is being opened by well regarded Reggae DJ and One Love Festival promoter Dan Wiltshire, who has been spinning vinyl for over two decades.

And not surprisingly, as well as the classic hotdogs and burgers, vegan Jamaican cuisine features on the menu, including traditional Jamaican patties, including a Jerk Bean Pattie.

A feature of the restaurant is that items on the menu include hemp seed, which is not only regarded as a high protein superfood, but is also a sustainable crop which does not harm the environment.

The drinks menu includes Jamaican classic lager Red Stripe as well as vegan and organic wines, Jamaican cocktails and a hemp and hop mead. The Hempist also offers coffee and a selection of soft drinks.

