New vegan restaurant in Hastings sells out on its opening weekend

A new vegan restaurant and lounge bar which opened its doors in Hastings Old Town on Saturday proved to be so popular that it sold out of most dishes by early Sunday evening.

The Hempist, at Marine Parade, in Hastings Old Town has been opened by established Reggae DJ Dan Wiltshire and specialising in hemp based burgers, hotdogs and patties with a Jamaican twist.

SUS-200303-081640001

Dan sad: “We’ve been totally overwhelmed with the warm welcome and support we have received locally.”

In response to a booking enquiry on Sunday at around 6pm, a team member from the Hempist messaged: “We have pretty much sold out of everything, so we intend to close tonight and re-evaulate.”

Hemp seed is not only regarded as a high protein superfood, but is also a sustainable crop which does not harm the environment.

Hemp seeds are the seeds of the hemp plant, Cannabis sativa, the same species as cannabis (marijuana) but a different variety, not containing.

SUS-200303-083439001

THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana.

Dan says that hemp seeds are exceptionally nutritious and rich in healthy fats, protein and various minerals, including a great source of vitamin E and minerals such as phosphorus, potassium, sodium, magnesium, calcium, iron and zinc.

As well as plant-based food, The Hempist will also be serving up Jamaican favourite Red Stripe lager and a craft beer from the Brixton brewery as well as vegan and organic wines, hemp leaf tea, Jamaican cocktails, a hemp and hop mead and healthy soft drinks.

The official opening of the Hempist takes place on Sunday march 15 at 10am.

The opening times this week are Thursday - Sunday from 11am - 11pm.

See also: Dont miss rare chance to view historic shipwreck off Hastings

See also: Hastings Big Wheel atttraction returns to seafront