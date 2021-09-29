Wotsit Festival 2 SUS-210929-100906001

Newly re-opened Hastings venue hosts festival

Local music promoters ‘Toxic Wotsit’ celebrated five years of their now infamous ‘Wotsit Called Festival’ last weekend with a raucous collection of punk bands playing at the re-opening of ‘The Pig’ venue on White Rock.

By Andy Hemsley
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 10:57 am

The four-day event saw over 25 acts play to a sold-out audience, several of who had braved the fuel crisis and travelled half way across the country to get a taste of some of the live music scene that Hastings is so famous for. Stand-out performances came from bands such as Killdren, who kicked off the Glastonbury line-up a few years bakc, Terrorpins, Pizza Tramp, and Haest.

The crowd threw themselves – often quite literally – into the spirit of things as fans crowdsurfed and stage-dived through set after set. Sara-Louise Bowrey took these great pics.

Hastings Wotsit Festival 3

Wotsit Festival 2

Wotsit Festival 6

Wotsit Festival 5

