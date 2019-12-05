November 2019 was only the 12th wettest in Hastings on record

Despite torrential rain, November 2019 was only the 12th wettest November on record in Hastings, according to Hastings Borough Council.

However, it was the wettest for ten years.

Rain was recorded on 23 of 30 days in Hastings in November

November 2019 saw 162.7mm of rain fall in the town, 79 per cent up on the November average, says the council.

Rain was recorded on 23 of the month’s 30 days.

Hastings records date back to 1875.

The wettest November on record was in 2009 when 221.2mm of rain fell.

Hastings Borough Council marketing manager Kevin Boorman said: “Although November seemed very wet to me, it is interesting that 2009 was far worse, with over 59 mm – over 2” – more rain falling then compared to the month just gone. A total of 221.2mm (8.7”) fell in 2009.

“We are very lucky that we are still able to produce such statistics, our volunteer weather team is out every single day of the year, passing the data on to the Met Office. We are very grateful to them for continuing a tradition that has gone on here for over 140 years.”

Sunshine in November was down at 79 per cent of the monthly average. Temperatures were in line with the long-term average.The mean air temperature over 24 hours was 1.2°C higher than the long-term average.

