Number of migrants seen coming ashore in Fairlight, near Hastings

A number of migrants were spotted coming ashore on the beach at Fairlight this afternoon (Monday, September 16), according to police.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said the force received reports at around 1.40pm.

He said: “We received a report that a number of migrants had come ashore at Fairlight and we are working in support of the Border Force, who are the lead agency.”

A spokesman for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency said: “HM Coastguard is currently coordinating a search and rescue response to an incident near Hastings.

“We have sent Coastguard Rescue Teams from Hastings and Rye Bay and Sussex Police. We are committed to safeguarding life around the seas and coastal areas of this country.

“HM Coastguard is only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities.”

The Home Office has been contacted for comment.

More as we get it.

