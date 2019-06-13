Nursery wins spot in region’s top 20 most recommended

Little Vines Nursery has been recognised for a ‘Top 20 Recommended Nursery 2019’ Award.

The daynurseries.co.uk Awards 2019 highlight the most recommended nurseries in the UK. The awards are based on 78,000 reviews from nursery parents, with Little Vines Nursery coming in the top 20 for the South East region.

The Vinehall School nursery received ‘perfect 10’ ratings for all areas, including safeguarding, facilities, learning, care and activities.

Headmaster Joff Powis said: “We could not be more proud of our incredibly dedicated team of staff who do everything and more for the children in our care.”

Heads of Nursery and Kindergarten, Sue Norman and Sarah Wolford, added: “We are so grateful for the support and feedback received from our extended Vinehall families.”

Vinehall is a co-education day, boarding school and nursery for children aged 2-13 years.

For information on joining nursery or kindergarten please contact admissions@vinehallschool.com or visit www.vinehallschool.com.