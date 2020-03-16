Peacocks closing down in Hastings

Peacocks fashion and discount clothing store in Queens Road, Hastings is set to close on Friday March 20.

The shop is currently running a closing down sale with 50 percent off stock.

Staff at the store confirmed the closure on Saturday, telling the Observer that it was due to a lease on the building expiring and not being re-newed.

One staff member said: “We were only told at the end of last week.”

Peacocks in Hastings is thought to have around 14 staff. The Observer contacted Peacocks for on Friday March 13 and is still waiting for a comment.

The store first opened up in Hastings shortly after the opening of the Priory meadow shopping centre in 1997 and took over what was the old Marks and Spencer outlet.

Pub chain Wetherspoons had expressed an interest in opening a pub in the building but were turned down by the Council.

The nearest Peacocks stores to Hastings are Eastbourne, Brighton, Uckfield and Tonbridge.

