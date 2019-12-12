People in Hastings and Rother are being urged to ditch wrapping paper this Christmas

Hastings Adventure Golf has launched a campaign to get local people to cut down on packaging and wrapping this Christmas.

They say a survey for Hastings’s ‘Naked Christmas’ campaign launched to encourage the reduction of packaging and wrapping, revealed that the majority of Hastings’ adults would prefer to receive ‘help’ than a gift this Christmas.

The survey conducted in October and November by Hastings Adventure Golf of over 500 adults in Hastings revealed three quarters (75%) of those polled said help with dog walking, gardening, babysitting or cleaning is their preferred gift this Christmas.

Despite this, 51 percent said that they generally gift in excess of 20 presents at Christmas, with a further 14 percent gifting in excess of 40 presents. 45 percent of respondents said they have no intention of cutting back on the number of presents they buy this year. With 9 in ten people (87%) saying that their gifts will be presented as wrapped gifts, in paper with sellotape.

They say as a result, Sussex residents will bin up to 136,000 rolls of wrapping paper over the holiday season and around four black bags of gift packaging per household. Nationally that’s 108million rolls of wrapping paper going to landfill.

Given this, its unsurprising that half of those surveyed agreed that their household generated more waste last Christmas than could fit in their bins.

The Naked Christmas campaign is hoping to encourage people to give unwrapped gifts this Christmas and help make the festive season less waste producing.

Simon Tompkins of Hastings Adventure Golf said: “The figures associated with Christmas gift wrapping are astounding. By running this campaign we are hoping to highlight and encourage the reduction of needless waste and associated landfill costs of using wrapping paper. This one small effort alone can make a massive difference.”

Having a Naked Christmas is simple - give ‘naked’ or unwrapped gifts. Gift vouchers are a good alternative that cut out a lot of waste paper, or make your own gift vouchers for babysitting, cleaning, gardening and so on.”

Tips on cutting back on the use of packaging and wrapping this Christmas, include:

1. Don’t wrap gifts - you can explain to the recipient why

2. If you need to wrap - choose your wrapping paper carefully. Not all paper is recyclable and before recycling, remove any sticky tape and decorations such as ribbons and bows as these cannot be recycled.

3. Gift someone your time instead of a present – offer babysitting, dog walking, gardening, cleaning.

4. Think about vouchers - vouchers for an experience will create fun memories - plus the bonus of no waste, no packaging.

For more helpful tips on having a Naked Christmas visit: www.hastingadventuregolf.com/naked <http://www.hastingadventuregolf.com/naked>

