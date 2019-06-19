Peppa Pig Pirates and Princesses make a splash in Bexhill for baby charity

Water Babies East Sussex and Tunbridge Wells have been teaching babies and toddlers to swim in Bexhill at St Mary’s school ever since it was started by Kelly Lockwood 7 years ago.

Next week,they will be taking part in their third charity partnership event with Tommy’s and Peppa Pig, looking to raise money with their babies who are doing sponsored swims dressed as Princesses and Pirates in the pool for ‘Splashathon.’

In previous years, Water Babies East Sussex and Tunbridge Wells with Bexhill swimmers have raised more than £27,000 and they are hoping to raise even more this year.

William Andrews said: “Our Bexhill babies and toddlers, along with all those we teach, are amazing and love their swimming.

“It’s a great opportunity to raise awareness and money for a fantastic cause while having a great time teaching our babies and toddlers to swim and be safe in and around the pool.

“We swim at St. Mary’s school on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sunday’s and all of our Bexhill classes will be taking part in Princess and Pirate themed swimming lessons.

“That’s over 50 local babies and toddlers supporting an amazing cause.”

The money raised from this year’s Splashathon will help fund a new centre dedicated to ensuring the best maternity care is available to every parent, every baby, everywhere.

To find out more about Tommy’s, or to donate, visit: www.tommys.org/splashathon or to via Facebook (Water Babies East Sussex and Tunbridge Wells).