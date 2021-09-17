Person in ‘serious condition’ after collapsing in St Leonards

Emergency services at the scene SUS-210917-093350001

A number of police cars, together with ambulances and paramedics were spotted by the promenade opposite Warrior Square and an area where the public toilets are was taped off at around 6.30pm.

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance Service said: “We were called at approximately 6.45pm yesterday (September 16) to Warrior Square, St Leonards, to reports of a person collapsed in need of medical attention.

“Ambulance crews attended and the person was treated before being taken to Conquest Hospital in a serious condition.”