Photo exhibition is tribute to flower arrangements in Old Town pub

A new photo exhibition being launched at the Crown in All Saints Street, Hastings this weekend is inspired by the flower arrangements in the pub.

The black and white pictures were taken by Old Town photographer and writer Andrew Hemsley who was inspired by plant and flower arrangements created by Sue Eaton, mother of Tess Swan, who runs the Crown.

Andrew explained: “The pictures all feature the interior of the pub with arrangements of flowers and plants as the focus. They were taken over a period of five years in different seasons and all captured using nothing more sophisticated than an i-phone.

“I have been a regular in the Crown since it re-opened in its present form. From the first day I appreciated Sue Eaton’s arrangements of flowers and foliage.

“Sue takes meticulous care over her creations but somehow has the instinctive sleight of hand to make them appear as if they were carelessly thrown together. They transport me to the Sussex hedgerow, meadow and field, bringing the outdoors inside.

“The light in the Crown is always interesting. The pub has its own ‘golden hours’ most notably in summer and early autumn when light can unexpectedly explode through the open door on All Saints street igniting a central area of the bar or, perhaps more mysteriously, in the Snug where it often conjures a shadow play throwing up stark beautiful silhouettes of Sue’s arrangements. This particular light, with its sharp relief, is what inspired me to present the pictures in monochrome.

The exhibition takes place in the Snug bar of the Crown from this Friday and runs throughout February.

Andrew added: “It is accompanied by a booklet containing some prose poems, also inspired by the arrangements and Crown interior.

“I would like to thank the highly talented Alfie Bell for producing the booklet.

