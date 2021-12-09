Page 1 of 2
PICTURES: Meet the new East Sussex on-call firefighters
Six new on-call firefighters joined East Sussex Fire and Rescue (ESFRS) on November 12 after intensive training. On-call firefighters are ordinary people that combine their day jobs with being on call for Fire and Rescue situations and emergencies. Crew manager James Peel said, “Every single delegate put in 100 per cent effort and enthusiasm, which led to all six passing successfully. I am confident that the positive attitude they showed during their training will be carried forward to their home stations. I wish them luck with their future development and responding within the community.” All photos from ESFRS.
