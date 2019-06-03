Pictures show historic Hastings tapestry currently on display in Rye

Volunteers at the Hastings International Piano Competition enjoyed a private viewing of the historic tapestry made to commemorate the 900th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings.

The project’s executive producer hosted the event on Saturday, June 1 as a thank you to all the volunteers. The tapestry has been put on display at Bridge Point in Rye, with the next public opening taking place this weekend. For more details, click here.

The Tapestry Project featuring The Hasting Embroidery at Bridge Point, Rye. SUS-190206-100031001

Executive Producer's thank you to volunteers of The Hastings International Piano Competition, Bridge Point, Rye. SUS-190206-100718001

The Tapestry Project featuring The Hasting Embroidery at Bridge Point, Rye. SUS-190206-100006001

The Tapestry Project featuring The Hasting Embroidery at Bridge Point, Rye. SUS-190206-095952001

The Tapestry Project featuring The Hasting Embroidery at Bridge Point, Rye. SUS-190206-095937001

The Tapestry Project featuring The Hasting Embroidery at Bridge Point, Rye. SUS-190206-095921001

The Tapestry Project featuring The Hasting Embroidery at Bridge Point, Rye. SUS-190206-095907001

The Tapestry Project featuring The Hasting Embroidery at Bridge Point, Rye. SUS-190206-095848001

The Tapestry Project featuring The Hasting Embroidery at Bridge Point, Rye. SUS-190206-100519001