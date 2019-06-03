Pictures show historic Hastings tapestry currently on display in Rye
Volunteers at the Hastings International Piano Competition enjoyed a private viewing of the historic tapestry made to commemorate the 900th anniversary of the Battle of Hastings.
The project’s executive producer hosted the event on Saturday, June 1 as a thank you to all the volunteers. The tapestry has been put on display at Bridge Point in Rye, with the next public opening taking place this weekend. For more details, click here.