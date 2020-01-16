‘Playful’ akita-cross at RSPCA centre has waited more than 10 months for a home

An appeal has been launched to find a ‘forever home’ for a one-year-old dog who has spent the past 10 months at a Sussex RSPCA centre.

Japanese akita-cross Akira arrived ‘extremely malnourished’ at the Brighton Animal Centre in March 2019.

Having not been rehomed in that time, the centre has now launched an appeal to find her a home so she can ‘wave goodbye to kennel life’.

Jenny Wells, from the Sussex, Brighton & East Grinstead branch, which runs the centre, said: “Akira was rescued by an inspector and was extremely malnourished when she arrived.

“After a lot of veterinary investigation we’ve discovered that Akira has digestive issues linked to her pancreas.

“She’s now on a special diet and has an enzyme supplement in her food. She’s gained lots of weight and feels much better.”

RSPCA staff think she would be best suited to an adult-only home with people who are experienced with big dogs and where she is the sole pet.

As she has missed out on socialising, it is thought she will benefit from positive socialisation with other dogs.

Jenny added: “Akira really deserves to wave goodbye to kennel life and go off to a lovely new home. She’s a friendly, boisterous girl who behaves like a pup.

“She’s very clever and knows ‘sit’ and ‘paw’. She’d really benefit from further training and is quick to pick up new tricks.

“Akira loves going for walks and can be quite keen. She’s a very active breed so will need a home with new owners who can keep up with her.”

She added: “Akira is bouncy and playful, but she’s also cheeky and likes to push the boundaries so needs an owner who can control her and help her settle into a calm, relaxed dog.

“Ideally we’d like her to be rehomed near to the centre so our vet can provide regular check-ups and monitor her health condition.”

For more details, contact the centre on brightonrspca@gmail.com, or 01273 554218.