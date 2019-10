Police were called to St Leonards to speak to a man who had no clothes on.

Two police cars were spotted near the Azur, on St Leonards seafront, on Wednesday morning (October 2).

A Sussex Police spokesman said there was not an ongoing incident but said officers did speak to a man at Undercliff at about 10.30am.

Police said the man was not wearing any clothes but claimed he was going for a swim.

Officers gave the man some advice before the incident was closed at 11.15am.