Sussex Police are appealing for missing Austin Lomas to return home.

Austin, 22, was last seen in Robertsbridge around 7pm on Monday (May 27).

According to police, he is white, 6ft 2in, of slim build and with short brown hair. Austin was last seen wearing a red hooded top and red shoes.

Austin has links to Rye and Hastings, police said.

If anyone sees Austin or has any information on where he could be please report online or call 101 quoting 1638 of 27/05.