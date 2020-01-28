Police concerned for missing St Leonards girl

Police are concerned for the welfare of a missing teenage girl from St Leonards.

Aaliyah Holman, 15, was last seen at 4.20pm on Sunday, January 26, heading towards St Leonards Warrior Square railway station.

She is described as a white female, very slim build, 5ft 4in, with long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a pink band in her hair, black jeans, a black coat, pink trainers and a baby pink large handbag.

It is thought she may have travelled to the Bromley area of London.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to report online or call 101, quoting serial 931 of 28/01.