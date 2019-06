Police are concerned for a missing teenager from St Leonards.

Aisha Cham was last seen walking in Bohemia Road, Hastings, at about 8pm on June 15 but has not been seen since.

Aisha is 17 and has links to London.

She is mixed race with black hair and around 5ft 10in. She was last seen wearing black jean shorts, a green top and white trainers.

Anyone who sees her is asked to report it online or call 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting serial 1565 of 17/06.