Police concerned for welfare of girl missing in Hastings

Sussex Police is concerned for the welfare of missing Eloise Tipp.

Eloise, 15, was last seen when she was visiting family in Hastings around 5.30pm on Thursday (November 14), said police.

She is 5’ 11” and with short hair which is dyed purple on one side and green on the other. Eloise, who also goes by the name of Ella, was last seen wearing a pale denim jacket, either a red or black hooded top, black jeans and converses. The teenager has links to Erith in Kent. If you have seen her or have information on her whereabouts please report online or call 101 quoting 950 of 15/11.