Police find woman’s body in Hastings flat

The body of a 55-year-old woman has been found in a Hastings flat.

Police said at 7.35pm on Saturday (July 6) officers were called to a flat in Croft Road, Hastings, where the body was found.

A police spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances and next of kin have been informed.

The coroner for East Sussex has also been notified.

According to police, a post mortem examination is due to be held on Friday (July 12).

