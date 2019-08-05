Police respond to reports of person being ‘dragged into car and driven off’ near Etchingham

Police closed a section of the A265 after reports a person might have been dragged into a car and driven off at a lay by.

Police said the report from a member of the public was received on Friday evening (August 2).

The incident was reported to have happened on Haremere Hill on the A265 between Hurst Green and Etchingham.

Haremere Hill was closed while the scene was examined.

However, a police spokesman said on Monday morning: “After investigation it was concluded that an animal, possibly a deer, had been hit on the road at that location. The incident was closed on Saturday afternoon (August 3).”

On Saturday, police had issued a statement after receiving a report of suspicious behaviour by people in two cars in a lay-by near Etchingham.

A spokesman said at 9.40pm on Friday (August 2) a report was made about two cars, a people carrier and a saloon style car, parked in a lay-by between Hurst Green and Etchingham.

Officers attended, however both cars had gone.

Detective Inspector Hannah Willard said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who might have been driving on Haremere Hill between 9pm and 10pm to please get in touch.”

Information can be reported online quoting serial 1648 of 02/08.

