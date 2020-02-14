Police search for missing Bexhill teenager who is believed to be in Eastbourne

Police are searching for teenager Karla Pettit, who is missing from Bexhill.

The 14-year-old was last seen about 7pm on Wednesday (February 12) in Hampden Park, Eastbourne, and she is still believed to be in this area.

Karla Pettit. Picture: Sussex Police

Karla is white, about 5ft 3in, of medium build, with brown shoulder length hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, a black coat and white trainers, and carrying a grey school bag.

Karla is vulnerable, and officers and her family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who sees her or has any information about her is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1392 of 12/02.