Police searching for missing Hastings woman

Police are searching for a Hastings woman who has gone missing from her home in the Old Town.

Deborah Mould was last seen at around lunch time on Sunday (December 1).

Deborah Mould. Picture: Sussex Police

Police said of particular concern is that she has left all her belongings behind and is known to have bi-polar disorder

Deborah is a white woman, aged 53, 5ft 2in, of large build and with short red hair.

She has hazel brown eyes and a round face.

Anyone seeing Deborah or knowing of her present whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 940 of 01/12.