Police searching for missing Hastings woman

Police are searching for a Hastings woman who has gone missing from her home in the Old Town.
Deborah Mould was last seen at around lunch time on Sunday (December 1).
Police said of particular concern is that she has left all her belongings behind and is known to have bi-polar disorder
Deborah is a white woman, aged 53, 5ft 2in, of large build and with short red hair.
She has hazel brown eyes and a round face.
Anyone seeing Deborah or knowing of her present whereabouts is asked to contact Sussex Police online or by phoning 101, quoting serial 940 of 01/12.