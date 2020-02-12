Police track down Indian Eagle Owl that disappeared from Hastings

An owl that went awol in the Hastings area at the end of last year has been rehomed thanks to the efforts of police and animal welfare workers to ensure it came to no harm.

After the Indian Eagle Owl was seen at large - wearing a brown jess, or tether, on its left leg, hinting at its being tame - its presence was reported to Police Community Support Officer Daryl Holter.

PCSO Holter, who has a wildlife and heritage role with Sussex Police, tracked down the owl to commercial premises in St Leonards, where it was sleeping in a shed and feeding itself on rodents and pigeons.

A member of the public was able to recapture the bird, but despite extensive enquiries its original owner could not be traced.

Following a short period being cared for by Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (RSPCA) the owl has now been placed with new owners.

PCSO Holter said: “I’m delighted to have been able to help ensure this magnificent creature came to no harm. I must admit it’s not the sort of wildlife I tend to deal with every day.”