Police treating Bexhill car fire as ‘arson’

Police investigating a car fire in Bexhill are treating the incident as ‘arson’.

Sussex Police said, at 9.15pm on Friday (January 17), police were informed by the fire service of an unattended BMW1 series car on fire in London Road, Bexhill.

A spokesman added: “The fire is being treated as arson.

“Anyone with information can contact Sussex Police online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by calling 101, quoting serial 1436 of 17/01.”

A spokesman for the East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said its Bexhill crew attended the incident in London Road, at 9.13pm.

According to the spokesman, the crew used breathing apparatus and one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

Frefighters were called to tackle the blaze on Friday evening (January 17)

The incident was handed over to Sussex Police, the fire service added.

An eyewitness said the fire service was on the scene within five minutes and praised the firefighters for their ‘fantastic job’ in tackling the flames.