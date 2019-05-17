Pop-up ‘prison’ built in Rye street to highlight children’s plight

A pop-up ‘child prison’ featuring real children trapped behind bars drew crowds on Rye High Street.

The cardboard creation was made by the Hastings & Rye Palestine Solidarity Campaign (HRPSC). It said it was to highlight the issue of Palestinian child prisoners held in military detention in Israel.

Laurance Holden, from the HRPSC, said: “A bit of street theatre can go a long way. Many of those who stopped to find out what our ‘prison’ was all about were appalled to hear of the treatment meted out to Palestinian children.”

