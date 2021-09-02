The awards are in recognition of travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants and things to do based on the reviews and opinions collected from travellers and diners around the world on Tripadvisor over a 12 month period.
Here is a list of attractions that received the award: Great Dixter House and Gardens, Northiam; Bodiam Castle; Battle Abbey and Battlefield; Hastings Fishermen's Museum; Rye Harbour Nature Reserve; St. Thomas the Martyr, Winchelsea; Camber Sands; Hastings Country Park; Alexandra Park, Hastings; Cliff Railways - West Hill & East Hill, Hastings; Old Town Hastings; Adventure Golf Hastings; The True CRIME Museum, Hastings; Winchelsea Beach; The Kitesurf Centre, Camber; Full Throttle Boat Charters, Rye; Epic Life, Bodiam; Golf School UK, Sedlescombe; Rye Waterworks Micropub; Mermaid Street, Rye; Bexhill Beach; Lucy Bell Fine Art, Hastings; Sedlescombe Organic Vineyard; Carr Taylor Vineyard