The 2021 Travellers' Choice awards honour travellers' favourite destinations, hotels, restaurants and things to do based on the reviews and opinions collected from travellers and diners around the world on Tripadvisor over a 12 month period.

The award recognises businesses that earn consistently great reviews and award winners are among the top 10 per cent of listings on Tripadvisor. It honours select accommodations, attractions and restaurants that consistently demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence. Here are some of those given the award. Read more: www.hastingsobserver.co.uk/news/people/popular-attractions-across-hastings-rye-battle-and-bexhill-earn-tripadvisor-award-3368712