Popular Hastings Italian restaurant short-listed for major award

A St Leonards business has made it to the finals of the prestigious Muddy Stilettos Awards for the best restaurant category after winning the category in last year’s competition.

La Bella Vista on Grand Parade in St Leonards has reached the finals of the awards, which covers the whole of Sussex.

MuddyStilettos is a lifestyle website for women outside London, with hundreds of thousands of subscribers and asocial following of morethan 85,000 across 19 counties.

It calls itself the ‘urban guide to the countryside’ for intelligent, fun-loving women (and men).

You can still vote for La Bella Vista until 12 noon on May 22. To vote visit https://sussex.muddystilettos.co.uk/vote/

Owner Aldo said: “We won this award last year, and if you love what we do, we’d love to try and win again.”

