Popular Hastings Old Town Pub will be closed over the bank holiday weekend as staff isolate
The award winning Crown pub in All Saints Street in Hastings Old Town has been forced to close this week as staff isolate due to Covid.
Thursday, 26th August 2021, 9:10 am
A notice on the door states: “The Crown is temporarily closed. Members of our team are self-isolating. We are aiming to open on the evening of Wednesday September 1.
The Crown is a popular pub and has won national awards for its food and ambience.
The bank holiday weekend is expected to be one of the busiest of the summer in Hastings with a big food and drink festival taking place on The Stade and good weather predicted.
