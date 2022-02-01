Popular Hastings pub is set to re-open

The pub, on Priory Road, close to the green, was the last remaining watering hole in the area, which once had seven pubs. Its closure left the community without a local.

Now Gerry Palmer has agreed to take on the tenancy with the Plough expected to re-open in the second week of March.

Gerry said: “There are some works, exterior decoration and new signs and some internal work to be carried out before we can open.”

Plough Inn Priory Road Hastings SUS-220102-095438001

Work is expected to get underway at the end of this week.

Gerry added: “It will be run as a traditional pub.”

