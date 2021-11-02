Pub hosts contest to find biggest moaner in Hastings Old Town

The fun event is being organised by Hastings Old Town Carnival Committee and is being hosted by the Jenny Lind pub, in the High Street, on Wednesday December 1 at 7.30pm.

Old Town Carnival Chairman Keith Leech said: “We know how much the Old Town has made an art form out of moaning - well here is your opportunity to take the official title.

“All you have to do is prepare a two minute maximum moan to enter. It costs £1 per person, but we expect someone will moan about that.

“Remember to keep it non-political, racist, radical, religious or sexist. Points will be awarded for originality of moaned subject, details about the moaned subject and delivery style.

The competition has already sparked some moaning on social media with one wag commenting: “I’ll moan about why carnival events are being planed in December.”

Just turn up on the night and pay your £1 to enter.