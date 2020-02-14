Pub loving Hastings cat Beano back home after six day search

Beano the popular Hastings Old Town cat who likes to pop into local pubs has been found safe after going missing for six days.

He was finally located trapped in an empty house for sale at Tackleway, just yards away from his Old Humphrey Avenue home.

Relieved owner Lynda Ridley said: “He is really luck to have survived in the empty house. It was by complete chance that a neighbour who knew he was missing caught a glimpse of him through the window as he was standing chatting to another neighbour.

The windows had shutters and it was only a narrow gap.

“I contacted the estate agents but they no longer had the keys as the house had been sold. Luckily I was able to contact the former owner who still had a key and let Beano out.

“He has been home and eating normally and other than being very subdued and just wanting to have cuddles seems none the worse for his adventure and will probably soon be popping into the pubs again.

We were searching in Clive Vale and as far as Ore but he was just a few yards away all the time. We think he shot into the house when the former owner was collecting some things and checking on it last week and then got locked in.

“I would like to thank all the people who helped in the search for Beano and looked out for him.”

Beano makes up for his bad behaviour going to pubs by also regularly attending church at All Saints. So far he is known to have invaded an Easter Sunday service and a school nativity service.

