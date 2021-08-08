Pulling a funny face at Hastings in memory of Ron ‘Popeye’ Everett

Ron Everett. Picture by Harris Woodcock SUS-170815-093959001

The event took place at Butlers Gap in George Street. The adult winner was Robert Byrne, while Lottie Glazer-Adams won the child section.

Ron Everett gained a reputation as a well-loved impersonator of the cartoon character Popeye the Sailorman.

Ron died in 2017, aged 86, following a battle with cancer. He took part in many carnival processions with the Morgan’s Train float and was a member of Hastings Winkle Club.

Hastings Carnival Gurning Competition adult winner Robert Byrne. Pic by Roberts Photorgraphic SUS-210808-105650001

There is a sculpture of a metal sailor’s hat at Butler’s Gap, created by local artist Leigh Dyer, in memory of Ron.

Hastings Carnival Gurning Competition child winner Lottie Glazer-Adams. Picture by Roberts Photographic SUS-210808-105704001