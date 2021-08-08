Pulling a funny face at Hastings in memory of Ron ‘Popeye’ Everett

A Gurning Competition as part of Hastings Old Town Carnival Week, last Friday, paid tribute to great local character Ron ‘Popeye’ Everett who had strong links with carnival.

By Andy Hemsley
Sunday, 8th August 2021, 11:17 am
Ron Everett. Picture by Harris Woodcock SUS-170815-093959001

The event took place at Butlers Gap in George Street. The adult winner was Robert Byrne, while Lottie Glazer-Adams won the child section.

Ron Everett gained a reputation as a well-loved impersonator of the cartoon character Popeye the Sailorman.

Ron died in 2017, aged 86, following a battle with cancer. He took part in many carnival processions with the Morgan’s Train float and was a member of Hastings Winkle Club.

Hastings Carnival Gurning Competition adult winner Robert Byrne. Pic by Roberts Photorgraphic SUS-210808-105650001

There is a sculpture of a metal sailor’s hat at Butler’s Gap, created by local artist Leigh Dyer, in memory of Ron.

Hastings Carnival Gurning Competition child winner Lottie Glazer-Adams. Picture by Roberts Photographic SUS-210808-105704001
Hastings Carnival 2008. Hastings' very own Popeye Ron Everett sadly passed away on Tuesday July 18 2017 aged 86. SUS-210420-143605001
