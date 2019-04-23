Rain could be on its way in Hastings and Rother this week

After a glorious Easter weekend, the fine weather is set to continue today but tomorrow could herald a change with showers predicted.

Today will be warm again inland by the afternoon with spells of hazy sunshine. Perhaps cooler near the coast where onshore breezes develop. Tonight:

A cloudier night than recently, especially after midnight, and remaining mostly dry with winds mostly light. One or two showers may drift across by dawn. Minimum temperature 9 °C.

A cloudy start on Wednesday with risk of showers at first, possibly heavy and thundery. These probably clearing northwards with some warm sunshine likely for the afternoon. Cooler near the coast.

