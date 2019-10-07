Rain expected in Hastings and Rother later today

After an initially dry start to the day, Hastings and Rother will have persistent rain later on.

The rain is expected to arrive at 4pm and will continue through the evening.

It will become breezy later, especially on coasts. Maximum temperature 15 °C.

We have an unsettled wee ahead, with more rain expected.

Tuesday will be breezy and predominantly sunny but some showers spreading eastwards during the afternoon, locally heavy. Feeling pleasantly warm in any sheltered areas. Largely dry and clear in the evening. Maximum temperature 18 °C.

