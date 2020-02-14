Rallying call to take part in special VE Day celebrations in Bexhill

Bexhill will be marking the 75th anniversary of VE Day with a special event.

Roger Crouch is hoping to get at least 1,000 people to join him to form an image of the Union Flag, which will be filmed from the air.

He said: “VE Day will be an enormous chance to wave the flag at a time of respect but also celebration with the message of peace.

“The event will be on May 8 and I am working in conjunction with Light Up Bexhill. It will be a chance for the community and visitors to form an image of the Union Jack. I am hoping to get at least 1,000 people to join in at the event on the Lawns by the De La Warr Pavilion.”

Roger is also retiring from organising large events after a decade.

He said: “Stepping back after 10 very successful years of community events in Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and the Isle of Wight. I am very proud of all the events and have worked with some amazing people to achieve that success, especially in Hastings and Bexhill as both towns have been my home and I have hopefully made a difference.

“Always a time to take stock, look at the achievements and move onto other projects.

“Hastings prides itself on its community, justifiably so, and they have supported all the events wholeheartedly over the years.

“They have taken Pirate Day to their heart and together we are still the Pirate Capital of the world. That event will undoubtedly outlive me and I am so proud of it and the community that achieved the success.

“Bexhill has shown its heart and community spirit supporting the Bexhill Roaring 20s. The Royal Wedding image and latterly the 60s Revolution is just as great as its neighbouring town. My sincere thanks to all those I have worked with and alongside and especially the communities of Hastings, Bexhill, Rye and surrounding areas.”

To take part in May’s event, contact Roger on 07739 373567.

