Ravenside Halfords staff rush to aid of injured cyclist

A woman who was badly injured after falling off her bike has praised the staff at the Ravenside Halfords for looking after her.

Claire Errey, 40, has come down to Hastings from London to visit her family for a couple of weeks.

Claire Errey was injured when she fell off her bike

On Wednesday (January 22) at about 3pm, she was cycling close to Glyne Gap when she fell off her bike and hit her head on the concrete, causing a concussion.

She also suffered a fractured wrist, a small fracture above her eyebrow and bruising on her knees.

Despite her fall, Claire said she attempted to dust herself down and go shopping at the Ravenside Retail Park.

She said: “I was about to carry on shopping when the staff at Halfords saw me and saw the blood running down my face.

“They took me through to the back and phoned an ambulance for me.

“They even took my bike and offered to do a maintenance check on it for free and gave me a free helmet.

“I wasn’t wearing a helmet when I came off my bike, and the biggest thing I have learnt from this is that all cyclists should wear a helmet.

“I would like to say a very big thank you to the staff at Halfords, particularly the manager Sophie.”

Claire, who is in remission following bowel cancer, said she spent three hours in hospital, where she was taken for an x-ray.

She said staff at Halfords had lectured her about the importance of wearing a helmet while cycling – advice she said she is sure to stick to.