Record entries at Westfield Horticultural Society’s Spring Show

Westfield Horticultural Society’s Spring Show has been hailed as a great success with a record number of entries.
The event was held at Westfield Community Hall, on Saturday, April 6 and the society’s Chairman, Catherine Collingwood said it couldn’t have gone better. “What a wonderful display of all things Spring from the gardens of the lovely people of Westfield,” she said.
“We received a record number of entries for modern times from people of all ages, and were amazed to see so many colourful daffodils and tulips and other Spring flowers.
“We were delighted and proud to have 18 entries from under 16’s and stunned by their talents.
“The Junior cup was awarded to Milo Stratford, 15 for his ball game constructed from metal and acrylic.
“The handicrafts section were also of a very high standard, and the Floral Art had it’s highest number of entries for some time.
“There were four classes in the Photography section attracting a whopping 44 entries - Birds, Bees & Butterflies, Travel, Dawn to Dusk and Photo Imaging, and also some stunning works of art.
“A delicious dairy free cake was awarded the Lilian Skinner trophy for the best exhibit.
“Many thanks to all who took part, and to Tim White for his fantastic photography which allows us to relive a wonderful show.”
Winners:
Rose Bowl, Nicholas Wilde, most points in Flower, Foliage and Plant Classes
Easter Cup, Margaret Crouch, most points in Vegetable and Cuttings Classes
Spring Vase, Jackie Fellows, best vase of mixed Spring flowers
Alice Button Cup, Debbie Wilde, most points in Home Produce Classes
Lilian Skinner Cup, Liz McCutcheon, best Home Produce exhibit
Berry Goblet, John Brooker, best Handicraft exhibit
Spring Goblet, Nicky Briscall, outstanding Floral Art arrangement
Miniature Cup, Nicky Briscall, best Miniature exhibit
Junior Cup, Milo Stratford, best Junior exhibit in Show
Spring Achievement Cup, Maria Wells, most points in Show by a new Exhibitor
Spring Cup, Jackie Fellows, most points in Show