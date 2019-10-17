Residents object to Battle housing plan

A planning application to build five three-bed houses on land at Caldbec Hill has been submitted to Rother District Council.

The development plan also includes a proposal to upgrade existing field access, together with the erection of a tractor shed and stable building.

The application relates to Hughs’ Field, land opposite Caldbec House, which objectors said ‘gives scant regard to the historical and archaeological significance of Caldbec Hill’.

Caldbec Hill is believed to be the historic meeting place and camp for the English Army on the eve of the Battle of Hastings.

The application has so far received 30 letters of objection, from nearby residents as well as from Battle Town Council.

In its letter of objection, the council wrote: “Council supports a refusal of this application on an historic meadow in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty which is deemed unsuitable for development. Concern is also raised at the ecological and hydrological impact of this proposal.”

The 29 letters from residents refer to the ‘importance of preserving the historic site for future generations’ as their main reason for objection, as well as protecting an area of outstanding natural beauty.

The Caldbec Hill Residents Association, formulated several years ago to fight another planning application on Caldbec Hill, said: “The need for housing is understood by the local residents however they would argue that, in this instance, the proposal must be measured against a recognition of the heritage value of the summit of Caldbec Hill.”

Residents have until Monday, October 21, to submit their letters to Rother District Council.

See planning reference RR/2019/2126/P for more information.