Robertsbridge mine involved in Mars research

The team at Robertsbridge - Brightling gypsum mine is providing Natural History Museum scientists with rock samples for analysis as part of their research into signs of past life on Mars.

Minerals like those found at the mine, run by British Gypsum, were discovered by a 2004 NASA expedition to Mars, which uncovered bright veins of a mineral, apparently gypsum.

Gypsum is a sulphate, formed through the evaporation of water. Its discovery on Mars supports the idea water once flowed across and under its surface, and where there is water, there is the potential for life.

In July 2020, another ‘rover’ will be launched to search Mars, led by the European Space Agency and Russian Roscosmos State Corporation.

Dr Louisa Preston, UK Space Agency Aurora Research Fellow and member of the Department of Earth Sciences at the Natural History Museum, visited the Sussex mine to collect gypsum samples for investigation in preparation for the 2020 mission.

She said: “Minerals like those found at Brightling hide clues within them that can tell us about the history of liquid water where they formed, and they have the potential to trap and preserve organic material. Studying these natural fresh samples on Earth that mimic not just the minerals, but also the formation environments we see on Mars, will give us an insight into the potential for life to be detectable at the ExoMars2020 landing site.”

Jeremy Elvins, minerals and estates manager with British Gypsum, said: “We are very happy to support the Natural History Museum’s work in this area, particularly as our current national ad campaign #MissiontoEarth features a melancholy Mars rover as it projects memories of Earth onto a piece of stone, remembering the people on the ground who have sent it to Mars.”

