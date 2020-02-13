Robertsbridge’s Bruderhof community launches campaign to help Hope Kitchen in Hastings

The Bruderhof Community is donating £15,000 to help ensure the much-needed work of Hope Kitchen in Hastings can continue.

Wellington Square Church needs to refurbish the kitchen facilities used by Hope Kitchen, Street Pastors and other local groups to ensure it is fit for purpose.

The building is listed and the estimated refurbishment costs are £30,000.

Hope Kitchen provides hot meals and conversation, as well as helping guests to other services.

Their guests are often battling homelessness, addiction, mental health and loneliness in the town. Hope Kitchen is staffed by volunteers and is open two evenings a week.

Bruderhof has been supporting the project since 2010 with its community members volunteering at the kitchen each week.

Members have also made smaller financial grants and support the popular Christmas dinner run each year.

Hannah Horning from the Bruderhof’s Darvell Community in Robertsbridge said: “Homelessness is a significant problem in Hastings, and multiple agencies are concerned and working hard to help those affected. I have been volunteering for Hope Kitchen for many years, and love working there.

“The work Hope Kitchen does is very important, and it’s great to be part of an effort like this.

“The Bruderhof will be matching all donations made until we hit the target, so giving now will double the value of your gift.”

Sally-Ann Hart, MP for Hastings and Rye, is supporting the fundraiser. She said: “As hard as it is to admit, homelessness is on the rise in the South East, and Hastings alone is home to many rough sleepers each night.

“Projects like Hope Kitchen offer invaluable services and support to those in need and its closure should be prevented. Donations like that of the Bruderhof are a real encouragement as community groups work together to help tackle the rise of homelessness, and care for those on the streets.

“As the new MP for Hastings and Rye, I have made tackling homelessness and rough sleeping one of my top priorities, and I will endeavour to continue to do this and support the work of local organisations like Hope Kitchen.”

Mike Cooper, chairman of Hope Kitchen, said: “We are so honoured to work with agencies, churches, and other community groups around the local area to improve the lives of our guests.

“Having worked with us for about 10 years, the Bruderhof community have been a big support both financially and practically, and we are very grateful for the time they give to volunteer with us.

“Raising £30,000 for Wellington Square Church is a big task, but with this generous gift from the Bruderhof we are one step closer.

“We hope the community will get behind this project as we fundraise the remainder.”

To find out more about Hope Kitchen’s appeal, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/hopekitchen.