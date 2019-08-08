Rumours that Hastings carnival procession is to be cancelled are unfounded

The Hastings Old Town Carnival Committee has dismissed rumours that Saturday’s procession is cancelled due to a weather forecast of high winds.

Alan Griffiths said: “There is a rumour circulating that isn’t true.

“Due to the forecast of very high winds the authorities have expressed concerns over safety Carnival floats will need to tie down any items that could be blown away.

“The carnival will go ahead as planned.”

The Met Office forecast for Saturday is winds gusting up to 56 mph and a Yellow weather warning has been issued for the South East.

Hastings Borough Council has confirmed though that the carnival fireworks finale on Saturday could be cancelled in the event of adverse weather.

A council spokesman said: “There is a yellow warning for weather this Saturday. A decision will be made about whether the fireworks can go ahead, but not until Saturday.

“If it is windy, we know people will be disappointed, but the safety of spectators comes first.”

