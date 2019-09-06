Runners get set to take on annual Rother Valley 10k race

The annual Rother Valley 10k race will return this year on Sunday, September 15.

The event, organised by Northiam Bonfire Society, will start at 10am at Northiam Railway Station and finish at Bodiam Castle.

The course will see the runners exit the station and head towards Northiam village up along Station Road (A28), then through the country lanes via Ewhurst Green before finishing in the scenic grounds of Bodiam Castle. It is a measured course which will be run in accordance with UK Athletic rules, and follows an undulating route with several steepish inclines and descents. Finisher medals will be awarded to all those who successfully complete the race. Free ‘on field’ car parking is available 200 metres south of the start.

Months of planning has gone in to the event, and has again involved the support of both the Kent & East Sussex Railway and Bodiam Castle (National Trust).

Runners’ Specials are again being laid on by the railway especially for the race – see http://www.kesr.org.uk for details of train times and special 10k fares.

The course is a challenging one but one that has proved very popular for both club and fun runners alike. Northiam Bonfire Society would like to thank Kent & East Sussex Railway and Bodiam Castle (National Trust) for allowing them to start and finish the race respectively within their grounds and to Bourne Sport, Gardenscape Direct and Rush, Witt & Wilson Estate Agents for sponsoring the event.

Online entry closes at mid-day on Friday, September 13 via www.rothervalley10k.co.uk but entry can be made on the day at Northiam Railway Station from 8.30am. The race is open to anyone aged 15 or over.

Northiam Bonfire Society would like to ask local residents to cheer on and give encouragement to the runners as they pass by and for local road users to be aware of runners in the road between 10am and 11am, especially on the small country lanes that form part of the course.

A lead motorbike and car will be in front of the leading runner to warn the public and oncoming vehicles of the runners approaching.

Should anyone be interested in helping marshal the event or assisting in any way, they are asked to contact Jackie on 07791 898860 before the day of the run.