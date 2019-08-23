Rye event raises thousands for air ambulance

Organisers of an event in Rye visited the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance at its Rochester base to hand over a cheque for £1,500.

The Homegrown Classic and Custom Show, which features unusual vehicles, classic cars and bikes, is held annually at the Rye rugby club, and has so far raised a total of £4,000 for the charity’s life-saving work.

An independent charity, the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance flies more than 2,500 missions per year and relies on public donations, fundraising and legacies to keep flying. The crews can reach any part of the region in 25 minutes.

Ted Evans, a member of the Homegrown Classic and Custom Show committee, said: “All of our club rides a motorbike or drives, and we are acutely aware that any of us could need the service at any point.

“One of our members was involved in serious accident a few years ago and was helped by the air ambulance.

“It’s a very worthy charity that is relevant to what we do as a group, and we wanted to give something back and make sure the support is there for when someone else needs it.”

The free family event, including bouncy castles, mini steam engine rides and live music, raised money by asking visitors to donate on entry. The rugby club and local pub, The Bell at Ivychurch, both made substantial donations.

The classic car and bike show will return on May 17, 2020 at the rugby club and will have live music, food and a bar, as well as stalls and activities for children.

The event will remain free and donations from visitors will go to the air ambulance.

To find out how you can support the air ambulance and its upcoming events, visit www.aakss.org.uk.

For more details on the Homegrown Classic and Custom Show visit www.facebook.com/groups/275930319104475/.