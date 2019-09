The morning started with a fun dog at show at 11am followed by a display of two competing teams from the Rye Sea Cadets on the main arena. 1066 Rockitmen provided the music and Rye Drummers paraded over Monk Bretton Bridge to start a raft race at 1.15. A tug o' war event also took place at 3.15. Photos by Jon Rigby.

1. Rye Festival of the Sea. Photo by Jon Rigby. Rye Festival of the Sea. Photo by Jon Rigby. freelance Buy a Photo

2. Rye Festival of the Sea. Photo by Jon Rigby. Rye Festival of the Sea. Photo by Jon Rigby. freelance Buy a Photo

3. Rye Festival of the Sea. Photo by Jon Rigby. Rye Festival of the Sea. Photo by Jon Rigby. freelance Buy a Photo

4. Rye Festival of the Sea. Photo by Jon Rigby. Rye Festival of the Sea. Photo by Jon Rigby. freelance Buy a Photo

View more