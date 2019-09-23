Rye Fire Station welcomes visitors to popular open day

The sun shone and crowds turned out in force at the Rye Fire Station open day on Sunday, September 15.

The open day is always a popular event, bringing together all the emergency services to explain and demonstrate the work they do keeping people safe.

Rye Fire Station open day. Photo by Kt Bruce. SUS-190923-101135001

Station Commander, Dan Channon, said: “I would like to thank everyone who came to the station for our annual open day and took part in the activities.

“This is always a fantastic opportunity to engage with our local community and cement partnerships.

“We really appreciate the involvement and support of all our emergency service colleagues from the RNLI, Rother Responders and SECAmb today.”

Pete Stonham, a descendant of one of the crew from the Mary Stanford Lifeboat disaster, is a firefighter at the station and brought his family along to enjoy the demonstrations, including his 17-month-old son and future firefighter Ray.

Rye Fire Station open day. Photo by Kt Bruce. SUS-190923-101252001

There were displays of the work the firefighters do throughout the day, but the most spectacular was how quickly a chip pan fire can get out of control. The whoosh and roar of the flames made people gasp as it was so intense.

Children loved being able to clamber up into the fire appliance and sit in the driving seat, while others enjoyed using the big water hose.

It is good to be reminded by so many services of how much training they all have to accomplish to enable them to respond rapidly to calls for help from the community.

Would you be interested in becoming a ‘local hero’ and join the on-call firefighting family? Go to www.esfrs.org/retained-recruitment.

Rye Fire Station open day. Photo by Kt Bruce. SUS-190923-101218001

Do you have working smoke alarms? If not go to ww.esfrs.org/your-safety/safer-homes/smoke-alarms/.

Rye Fire Station open day. Photo by Kt Bruce. SUS-190923-101229001

Rye Fire Station open day. Photo by Kt Bruce. SUS-190923-101207001

Rye Fire Station open day. Photo by Kt Bruce. SUS-190923-101157001

Rye Fire Station open day. Photo by Kt Bruce. SUS-190923-101240001

Rye Fire Station open day. Photo by Kt Bruce. SUS-190923-101304001