Rye neighbours celebrate People’s Postcode Lottery win

Five people in Rye are celebrating after scooping a £1,000 cash prize thanks to their lucky postcode.

The Fair Meadow neighbours scooped the windfall when TN31 7NL was announced as a Daily Prize winner with People’s Postcode Lottery on Tuesday (November 12).

People's Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “What a surprise for all our lucky winners in Rye! I couldn’t be more pleased for them and hope they enjoy their windfall by treating themselves to something special.”

A minimum of 32 per cent of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have raised £486 million to date for thousands of good causes in Britain and beyond.

This draw was promoted by Girlguiding, which has received over £3.3 million in funding raised by players to support its mission of empowering girls to find their voice, inspiring them to discover the best in themselves and to make a positive difference in their community.

